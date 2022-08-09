1 dead after motorcycle crash in Onalaska

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska Monday.

According to a media release from La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 around 8:34 p.m., La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road Z near County Road ZN in the Town of Onalaska.

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release investigation determined that one person was driving a motorcycle northbound on County Road Z when the motorcycle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The motorcycle tipped over in the ditch and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were Holmen Police Department, Onalaska Police Department, Brice Praire 1st Responders, Holmen Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, and La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

