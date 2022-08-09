Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect.

Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Ashlyn Dicus
Woman missing from Ladysmith found safe, Missing Endangered Person Alert cancelled
Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near...
Body recovered from St. Croix River
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river
30 goats perished in the fire, which was called in by the property owners at about 1:30 a.m....
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell

Latest News

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park (8/9/22)
"It's so beautiful and peaceful, a place to reflect, reflect on our loss and also on our...
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park: A Place for Peace & Solemnity
Photo source Marathon County Jail
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/9/2022