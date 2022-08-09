Chippewa Falls church hosts backpack and supplies drive

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Back to school shopping can be stressful for parents and guardians, but a local church is helping students and families prepare for the school year.

The Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls is hosting their Backpack and School Supply giveaway on Sunday August 14.

What started out as a modest giveaway of 75 plastic bags full of supplies blossomed to nearly 1,000 backpacks of supplies.

“Well, this stuff starts rolling in about a about two or three weeks ago at least, maybe a little longer. And we start to organize it in the process. In fact, in a few days from now, the Chai Hai Girls tennis team will pack pat pack all these backpacks in a couple of hours,” Pastor Michael Houle said.

Houle said it was inspired by a fire that destroyed the church several years ago. They were able to rebuild the church because of the community. Helping kids is also something Pastor Houle said is important.

“So there’s about 11 other churches that help with this, and from our community... there’s a bunch of places that have given,” Pastor Houle said. “[Businesses] will raise most the money for the backpacks or bring them in.”

The church is still accepting donations for the drive. If you are interested in donating supplies, the church can be reached at (715) 861-3523 or at info@cfvalleyvineyard.org.

The supply giveaway runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday August 14. Anyone who misses the giveaway can come to the church’s food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to receive supplies while they last.

More information about the Valley Vineyard Church can be found on its website.

