Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.(EU, Copernicus Sentinel-2)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday.

Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape.

The enhanced color images use short wave infrared bands to better depict where water gathered.

The National Weather Service said Friday’s 1.47 inches of rain is considered a 1,000-year event, which means there’s a 1.1% chance of it happening in any given year.

Flooding and debris has prompted the closure of all roads in the park.

The National Park Service said many miles of roadway have moderate to severe asphalt damage due to the rains. Hundreds of miles of roadways also have debris on them.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The park superintendent notes Death Valley set a record as the hottest place on Earth in 1913 and is one of the driest places in North America.

He said, with climate change models predicting more frequent and more intense storms, Death Valley is a place where you can observe climate change in action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Ashlyn Dicus
Woman missing from Ladysmith found safe, Missing Endangered Person Alert cancelled
Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near...
Body recovered from St. Croix River
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river
Colten Treu was convicted of hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers...
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal

Latest News

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City...
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws, mayor says
The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Las Vegas-born Amelia Garcia has received her life-saving heart transplant, which her family...
2-month-old finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful