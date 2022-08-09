Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior.
According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
The caller said Cutis Wilner, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
His body was pulled from Lake Superior around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the conditions were dangerous at the time.
