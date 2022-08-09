Gov. Evers administration picks site for new youth prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has selected a site in Milwaukee for a new youth prison. The governor made the announcement Tuesday. The facility would replace the state’s existing youth prison outside Irma.

The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.

The Legislature passed a bill in 2018 calling for closing the prison and replacing it with regional centers but efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless. Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new prison in Milwaukee County. The bill requires the Milwaukee Common Council to approve the site.

Evers’ administration says council President Jose Perez is expected to call a special meeting this week to vote on the site.

