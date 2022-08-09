Gov. Evers administration picks site for new youth prison

(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has selected a site in Milwaukee for a new youth prison. The governor made the announcement Tuesday. The facility would replace the state’s existing youth prison outside Irma.

The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.

The Legislature passed a bill in 2018 calling for closing the prison and replacing it with regional centers but efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless. Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new prison in Milwaukee County. The bill requires the Milwaukee Common Council to approve the site.

Evers’ administration says council President Jose Perez is expected to call a special meeting this week to vote on the site.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Ashlyn Dicus
Woman missing from Ladysmith found safe, Missing Endangered Person Alert cancelled
Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near...
Body recovered from St. Croix River
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river
Colten Treu was convicted of hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers...
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal

Latest News

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
According to a media release from La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 around 8:34...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Onalaska
Pioneers Days
"Pioneers Days" (8/9/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/9/22)