By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Hike for the Homeless, to benefit Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, is August 16.

The hike starts at 6 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Participants will walk all or part of the 2.8 mile course. Following the HIKE at 7:30pm will be drawings for gift baskets.

Funds from this event will help support the general operations and programs of the Beacon House and follow-up services families receive after leaving the shelter.

In 2021, Beacon House was able to provide shelter and other services for 34 families that included 70 children.

