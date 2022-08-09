Hope Gospel Mission taking extra coins for charity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Loose change is being collected for Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children.

Throughout the day on Tuesday coins were collected at Northwestern Bank locations as part of the “Change for Kids” Fundraiser. Proceeds go to the Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children, which offers housing and programs to help those struggling with finances, addictions, or other ailments.

Olson’s Ice Cream gave out a free scoop to any child who donated. Organizers say change donations will be collected all week at Hope Gospel Mission’s Administrative Office. More information is available on Hope Gospel Mission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.