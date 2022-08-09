Milwaukee Bucks release 2022 preseason schedule

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks released their five-game 2022 preseason schedule Monday.

The Bucks’ preseason will tip off on Oct. 1 with the Bucks hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The preseason schedule also includes two of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, a road matchup and a final home game.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature two games between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. These two games will be the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The full Bucks’ preseason schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. vs. the Chicago Bulls at United Center
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum

Tickets for the Bucks’ two preseason games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Sept. 1. You can purchase tickets here.

Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be released on a later date.

