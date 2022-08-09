Picking Promises promotes farms connecting with people in need

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
FOSTER, Wis. (WEAU) - One local man is working to make sure the community has access to fresh produce and encourages children to be involved in the process.

Wednesday night, Foster Blueberry Farm is hoping people come out to pick blueberries and will donate some of the berries to a local food pantry.

“This would involve not only the farm owners but the community having a piece of the donation as well,” Chad Frase, Foster Blueberry Farm Co-Owner said.

The idea comes from Picking Promises, which encourages farms to connect with people in need.

Norm Joseph is the creator of Picking Promises and said this could help a lot of people.

“Local charities are really struggling right now because people don’t have as much to give,” Joseph said. “So, if we can give to them fresh, nutritious produce from this area, it’s a win-win all the way around.”

People of all ages are encouraged to participate and pick some berries.

“It just makes me feel good to be able to give back,” Joseph said. “I’ve worked over 50 years in food and beverage and it just feels good to kind of reset, regroup and help other people”

The next Picking Promises events will be Wednesday, August 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Foster Blueberry Farm and Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Blueberry Ridge Orchard.

More information on Picking Promises can be found on its website.

