EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club is holding the 58th Annual Pioneer Days August 12-14.

The event features gas and steam engines, threshing, blacksmithing and much more.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It’s held at Pioneer Park south of Eau Claire off Highway 37 at S4964 Porterville Road.

