PRACTICE YOUR DROP SHOT: Rock Falls pickleballers raise over $20,000 to build courts in their community

ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Pickleball has grown in popularity over the years and one Dunn County community wanted to be able to play the sport closer to home.

Before the summer, those interested in playing pickleball in Rock Falls had to travel to other areas like Durand.

Sue Dahl along with her husband Richard and others interested in the sport came together to raise enough money to build one Offutt Park. Now, around 18 to 20 players can be seen every Tuesday having a little friendly competition.

“We just play for fun,” Sue said. “We all love the game and we just play for fun.”

Sue and Richard started playing pickleball in the November before the pandemic.

“Then everything shut down and we fell in love with the game,” Sue said. “And my husband started, he built a court in the shop so we could play inside. Came spring, we were still in covid, so we built another court outside so we could play outside.”

With no public pickleball court in the community, the Dahls and other pickleballers stepped up to raise funds to build two courts.

Sue says she had help from her son-in-law who is on the park committee.

“He thought that we needed something else in this park, and he thought pickleball was the up-and-coming thing and we’d be the first one in the area,” Sue said.

Sue also says their group wrote grants for local businesses to donate and had community donations as well.

“The banks, Scheels Sports, Dunn energy, the Rotary Club of Menominee, Community Partnership of Menominee, Advent Church in Durand, Local businesses, and a lot of people,” Sue said.

Sue says $21,000 were raised and courts were ready for use back in July.

People have been putting them to good use ever since.

“We’re here every Tuesday, we play anytime,” Sue said. “We all have a group text, and anytime anybody calls, we’ll get together and play.”

Richard says they’ve even seen some recurring faces among their ranks.

“Since we’ve had this here we’ve had about six to eight people come quite often,” Richard said.

The Dahls say pickleball is an enjoyable sport because it’s a fairly easy game to play.

“I’m not athletic and I can play this,” Sue said. “My husband, my kids love it, our grandkids love it, our great-grandkids love it.”

They add it s a sport all ages in the community can enjoy.

“Giving some of us older people some exercise and it’s a family thing, too,” Richard said. “You know, we got great grandkids that they[’ve tried to play it, you know, so the whole family is out here playing it.”

The group is still looking to raise an additional $12,000 to add amenities like tents to the pickleball court area.

If you’re interested in donating, you can email Sue Dahl for more information.

