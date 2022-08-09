With Tuesday’s partisan primary, what voters should know

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Voters across Wisconsin will head to the polls to weigh in on which candidates will make it on the ballot in November.

They’ll decide who will represent each party in a number of races from county sheriff positions and congressional seats to governor and more.

In Eau Claire, the city clerk’s office said it’s fully staffed to help voters at polling sites.

If you’ve moved or changed your last name since the last election, you’ll have to register again. To do that, make sure to bring your photo ID.

If you voted absentee and your candidate dropped out of the race, it’s too late to change your vote.

For voters who requested an absentee ballot, but have not returned it yet, you can still bring it to the polls before they close on Tuesday for it to be counted.

The City of Eau Claire said it’s likely to see more voters than usual this election.

“I’m expecting probably around a 30 percent turn out and that is based on, in part, our absentee in-person drive-thru,” said Carrie Riepl, the Eau Claire City Clerk. “The number of absentee voters was up for this election compared to a typical August partisan primary, so we are expecting numbers more similar to an April election.”

Riepl said she thinks part of the reason for that is there is more interest in the candidates within each party this year.

Polling sites in the City of Eau Claire open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

