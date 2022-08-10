AZURA MEMORY CARE OF EAU CLAIRE “TEAM NICOLE WEBER”

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the entire team of Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. I believe these people are “True Earth Angels.” My mom was a resident for almost 9 months and during her time at Azura, I saw daily compassion, love, respect, and kindness with every visit to the center, regardless of which team member was scheduled to work that day. Even on days when staff were not required to go beyond the daily expectations, I saw them meet daily cares, medical needs, provide positive healing, love, and comfort for all the residents. They provided family guidance as well to help us maintain the best care needed for mom as her needs increased. If I had any concerns, they always made time to listen and provided great guidance for my entire family. They healed my mom’s broken spirit with music, love, and compassion. I saw my mom smile again, give the staff hugs, and say I love you to the staff on a regular basis. Please consider this team for the Sunshine Award. The truly deserve it. I will be forever grateful to Azura.

Cindy Keith

