Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges.

Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 4, 2022 an officer responded to a church in Black River Falls for a report of damage to property which occurred overnight. A Lead Pastor with the church showed the officer a glass window and glass door on the building which was shattered sometime overnight.

The criminal complaint says video surveillance footage showed a person approaching the building and using a metal baseball bat to break the glass in both the windows and door. The person was identified as Bush. The Pastor noted that the morning before, Bush was seen drinking alcohol on the property during a church service, but ran away after being approached by an off duty officer who was at the service.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities recalled having contact with Bush in the past, including an instance of Bush punching an officer, arming himself with a weapon, resisting arrest, and requiring the use of a taser.

Bush is scheduled to appear in Court Aug. 29, 2022.

