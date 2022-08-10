Brad Pfaff speaks with WEAU about WI 3rd Congressional District race

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, spoke with WEAU about the Democratic primary for Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District.

Pfaff is facing three candidates in the primary to replace incumbent Democratic Rep. Ron Kind. Those candidates, in addition to Pfaff, are Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann. The winner faces Republican Derrick Van Orden in the general election. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

