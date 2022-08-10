Colten Treu files appeal with Wisconsin Supreme Court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The man sentenced to more than five decades in prison in a fatal hit-and-run in Chippewa County is filing a new motion with Wisconsin’s High Court.

Colten Treu filed a motion Friday with the Supreme Court to reverse a Court of Appeal’s decision. The Appeals Court denied his request to withdraw his pleas in the November 2018 deaths of four people.

Treu pleaded guilty and no contest in December 2019 and was sentenced in March 2020 to 54 years in prison for hitting and killing three girl scouts and one of their mothers while they were cleaning up trash on the side of the road in Lake Hallie.

Treu wanted to have his trial moved out of Chippewa County but was denied. Treu filed a motion with the Court of Appeals, saying he didn’t know making the pleas would forfeit his right to appeal change of venue. The Appeals Court said Treu’s attorneys had no duty to tell him about the guilty plea waiver rule.

Treu’s new filing Friday asks the Supreme Court to reverse the Appeals Court decision.

The document is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.