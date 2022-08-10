Democrats rally together behind Pfaff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Following Tuesday’s Primary Election in the Badger State, some Democratic Candidates who were once opponents got together to show unity.

Democratic Congressman, Mark Pocan, from Kenosha, Wis. hosted the Unity Rally on Zoom Tuesday morning. Primary Candidates in the 3rd Congressional District spoke on collaboration, and the importance of coming together as a party to rally behind nominee Brad Pfaff.

They discussed the future of the Democratic Campaigns, the policies of the Party and the importance of winning this year’s General Election.

“Elections are about choices. We have an awful lot of work to do to make sure that we continue to keep working families front and center. We make sure that we have a strong health care system that’s affordable and accessible,” Brad Pfaff, 3rd Congressional District Candidate, said.

Pfaff will be on the Ballot in the General Election taking place Nov. 8. He will face Republican Derrick Van Orden.

