Democrats rally together behind Pfaff

Democratic Congressman, Mark Pocan, from Kenosha, Wis. hosted the Unity Rally on Zoom Tuesday...
Democratic Congressman, Mark Pocan, from Kenosha, Wis. hosted the Unity Rally on Zoom Tuesday morning.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Following Tuesday’s Primary Election in the Badger State, some Democratic Candidates who were once opponents got together to show unity.

Democratic Congressman, Mark Pocan, from Kenosha, Wis. hosted the Unity Rally on Zoom Tuesday morning. Primary Candidates in the 3rd Congressional District spoke on collaboration, and the importance of coming together as a party to rally behind nominee Brad Pfaff.

They discussed the future of the Democratic Campaigns, the policies of the Party and the importance of winning this year’s General Election.

“Elections are about choices. We have an awful lot of work to do to make sure that we continue to keep working families front and center. We make sure that we have a strong health care system that’s affordable and accessible,” Brad Pfaff, 3rd Congressional District Candidate, said.

Pfaff will be on the Ballot in the General Election taking place Nov. 8. He will face Republican Derrick Van Orden.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and...
Senate candidate looks forward to General Election
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/10/22)
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush of Black River Falls, Wis. is facing a charge of...
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges