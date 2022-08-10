DHS: Wisconsin secures more vaccines to prevent Monkeypox infection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin.

According to DHS, the state has secured close to 6,000 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can help prevent the virus. The vaccines will be delivered to the state in several phases.

Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard says due to limited supply, DHS is following the government’s recommendation to prioritize the vaccine for those at highest risk of infection, including men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and non-binary individuals. However, Dr. Westergaard recommends all Wisconsinites take precautions to prevent the disease.

“Anyone can get the disease by having close contact with someone with Monkeypox, for example by having direct contact with the skin lesions or body fluids from an infected person through sharing items such as bedding or clothing of an infected person, or through potentially prolonged exposure to an infected persons respiratory secretion.”

The state has requested all available doses allowed at this time, but plan to request more on August 15. According to DHS. Nearly 600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine were administered as of Tuesday.

DHS said at the end of July that 1,386 JYNNEOS vaccine doses had been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government.

