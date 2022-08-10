DHS: Wisconsin secures more vaccines to prevent Monkeypox infection

(Colin Baillie)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin.

According to DHS, the state has secured close to 6,000 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can help prevent the virus. The vaccines will be delivered to the state in several phases.

Chief Medical Officer Ryan Westergaard says due to limited supply, DHS is following the government’s recommendation to prioritize the vaccine for those at highest risk of infection, including men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and non-binary individuals. However, Dr. Westergaard recommends all Wisconsinites take precautions to prevent the disease.

“Anyone can get the disease by having close contact with someone with Monkeypox, for example by having direct contact with the skin lesions or body fluids from an infected person through sharing items such as bedding or clothing of an infected person, or through potentially prolonged exposure to an infected persons respiratory secretion.”

The state has requested all available doses allowed at this time, but plan to request more on August 15. According to DHS. Nearly 600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine were administered as of Tuesday.

DHS said at the end of July that 1,386 JYNNEOS vaccine doses had been allocated to Wisconsin by the federal government.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and...
Senate candidate looks forward to General Election
Democratic Congressman, Mark Pocan, from Kenosha, Wis. hosted the Unity Rally on Zoom Tuesday...
Democrats rally together behind Pfaff
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/10/22)
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law