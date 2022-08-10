EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
I would like to recognize the GAPS Committee with the Sunshine Award. The GAPS committee is comprised of concerned community members, including Eau Claire programs such as the Community Table, LSS Gaining Ground, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, The Free Clinic, HSHS, Mayo Clinic, and Sojourner House. Individuals meet on a weekly basis to discuss the “GAPS” that need to be addressed for the unhoused population in our community. It is not just one program that can address the needs – it takes a community to come together! This committee started to just talk about the concerns that were being seen at the start of COVID and it has grown to accomplish how to help the unhoused have access to transportation, a warming/cooling center during extreme weather, the collaboration between programs to support them and much, much more! These individuals are passionate about serving others and should be recognized for the weekly efforts being made to help those in our area. We have so many people in need.

Angie Glodowski

