La Crosse County identifies first case of Monkeypox

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County’s first case of Monkeypox is identified according to La Crosse County Health Department.

According to a media release from La Crosse County Health Department, on Aug. 10, 2022, the first case of orthopoxvirus, also known as Monkeypox, was identified in La Crosse County. La Crosse County is working with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow up.

Additional information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found at the Wis. DHS website or the CDC Monkeypox website.

