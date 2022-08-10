Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday.

According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.

Lake Hallie Police Department says in their media release the woman, identified as 21-year-old Kaitlyn Eberhardt of Lake Hallie, was “combative” and refusing to get into a cab. Officers learned that prior to their arrival Eberhardt had bit a person as well as ripped a shirt of another person. As the officers attempted to interview Eberhardt, they smelled an “odor of intoxicants” coming from her breath and she was struggling to stand.

Eberhardt attempted to push an officer and then was placed under arrest. She then proceeded to kick an officer in the shin, spit on the neck of an officer, and attempted to kick at officers.

Eberhardt was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for processing. Lake Hallie Police Department says while at the Jail Eberhardt bit a Chippewa County Deputy in the leg. As a result, Eberhardt was arrested for the recommended charges of two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, one count of discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer, and criminal disorderly conduct.

