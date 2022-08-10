EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joy Klimpke for the Sunshine Award. This amazing woman truly loves her career and cares for her residents at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living. She goes above her duties to take care of things that should be done while she is off to ensure her residents are cared for. She never calls in sick and works 16 hours most of the time. She is one woman I would request to care for my elderly parents when that time comes.

Jessie Nye and the Clark County Rehab and Living

