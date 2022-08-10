Reminiscing on the Ranch program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County and Trinity Equestrian Center are joining forces to offer a program called, Reminiscing on the Ranch. The 8-week program is aimed at adults with dementia and their care partners.

It will be held Fridays from September 9-October 28 at Trinity Equestrian Center just south of Eau Claire, from 10-11:20 a.m.

Adults living with dementia and their care partners have the opportunity to enjoy the horses through grooming, petting, and an array of nature-based, stimulating activities on the Ranch.

All registered participants are required to attend a Meet and Greet August 19 or August 22 at 10 a.m.

The cost is $800/8-week program. Full scholarship is available for Eau Claire County residents.

Registration deadline is August 12.

For more info or to register, contact Lisa Wells with the Aging & Disability Resource Center

715-839-4750 or lisa.wells@co.eau-claire.wi.us

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.