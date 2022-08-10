EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Scott Miller, McKenzie Snustead, Kathryn Johnson, and Marshfield Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the Sunshine Award. Scott, McKenzie, and Kathryn are the best. They have helped me become stronger, so I was then able to have a lung transplant. They continue to do everything they can do to help motivate me to get stronger after my transplant. You are the best!

John Marek

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.