SCOTT MILLER, MCKENZIE SNUSTEAD, KATHRYN JOHNSON, AND MARSHFIELD PULMONARY REHABILITATION

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Scott Miller, McKenzie Snustead, Kathryn Johnson, and Marshfield Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the Sunshine Award. Scott, McKenzie, and Kathryn are the best. They have helped me become stronger, so I was then able to have a lung transplant. They continue to do everything they can do to help motivate me to get stronger after my transplant. You are the best!

John Marek

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
File photo of ambulance response.
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses

Latest News

AZURA MEMORY CARE OF EAU CLAIRE “TEAM NICOLE WEBER”
JOY KLIMPKE
EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL