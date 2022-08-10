Senate candidate looks forward to General Election

James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz to represent the Republican Party in the General Election.(WEAU)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Jesse James won the Republican Race in the 23rd State Senate District.

It’s the seat held by Kathy Bernier who is not seeking re-election. James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz to represent the Republican Party in the General Election.

“My platform is anything revolving around public safety. That’s what I spoke to and spoke about at every door that I hit and that is what impacts a triple valley here as a whole. And that’s what’s tearing our families up. And I’m going to take pride in helping address those issues as we move forward,” James said.

James faces registered write-in Democratic Candidate, Dan Hardy, in the Nov. 8 Election.

