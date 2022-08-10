“Stuff the Bus” collects lunch money

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -School supplies are not the only donation organizers of the “Stuff the Bus” drive are looking to receive, this year they are looking to raise some lunch money.

Organizers in Dunn County are making sure kids have what they need for the upcoming school year with a “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive.

“People can come here to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Dunn County Sheriff, Kevin Bygd, said. “Our business office is open and drop off cash, checks, or school supplies donations.”

New to the drive this year will be the collection of money for the Angel Fund for Menomonie schools. The fund will be used to help keep students fed.

“This last year due to the pandemic being kinda ended, kind of being over from a school perspective, the federal funds for school lunches for all students has disappeared,” Menomonie Lions Club Member, Mary Bygd, said. “So, the schools when I called them and asked what’s most important for them for us to start collecting for them and they really honed in on the Angel Fund.”

The Angel Fund is different from the free and reduced lunch program. Students in need do not need to apply for a free meal.

“The Angel Fund is administered by the school, so they talk with families and if they even see kids aren’t getting lunch, " Mary Bygd said. “They will question and ask, you know, can we get you some lunch?”

Mary Bygd said the collection of donations for the Angel Fund is an important addition to the drive because the switch back to paying for school lunches is a big change.

“The lunch has been free for all students over the past two years, so know it’s just going to be something changed from their family budget,” Mary Bygd said.

The Eau Claire Area School District is also accepting donations to cover the cost of school lunches.

“If someone wants to donate to help fund, to help pay off a meal debt that’s occurred over the year they can definitely do that by either approaching us downtown at 500 Main Street, or at the schools themselves,” Eau Claire Area School District Nutrition Director, Josh Guckenberg, said.

Guckenberg said no matter the circumstance they will make sure every student gets fed.

“Any children, regardless of their ability to pay, there would still be a balance that occurs, but they are allowed to take a meal for breakfast and a meal for lunch everyday,” Guckenberg said.

Mary Bygd said so far they have collected around $2000 for the Angel Fund and will continue collecting donations through Monday, Aug. 15. Sheriff Bygd says that people making cash donations through “Stuff the Bus” should place the money in a labeled envelope and a check should be made out to the Menomonie Lions Club.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.