UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout receive $70,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and a few other UW schools received $70,000 grants from the UW System. These grants aim to help students who were formerly in the foster care system.

The Fostering Success Program on the UW-Stout campus is the first in the nation designed to support individuals in foster care, said Gail Mentzel, UW-Stout Fostering Success coach.

The goal of the Fostering Success program is to provide additional aid to students who have been in the foster care system.

“There are over 400,000 youth in foster care every day, and currently the graduation rate for that population is pretty low,” Mentzel said. “So, it’s hard to get the statistics on this population, but it hovers around 3% for a four-year college.”

The grant also aims to provide support for students who have experienced homelessness.

“We know that education is a way to break that cycle of homelessness, and so helping students get access to higher education will likely prevent them from continuing to need additional supports in their adult life and break that cycle,” Jodi Thesing-Ritter, Director for Center of EDI Training, Development and Education at UW-Eau Claire said.

Katie Gordon participated in UW-Stout’s Fostering Success program and said it helped her find a community of people she could relate to.

“If that program wasn’t there, I would have never gone to college, and I’m very confident in that,” Gordon said.

UW-Eau Claire said the grant will help build a lending laptop program, give funding assistance to travel through the domestic intercultural immersion program and provide supplies to students they may need throughout the school year.

UW-Stout said the money will be used to support their students as well.

“It will allow the students who are currently enrolled to feel secure in the support office that’s available to them as they continue their education,” Mentzel said.

But Gordon said, the grant will help individuals in the Fostering Success Program feel welcome on campus.

“This financial help is going to help everyone in the Fostering Success Program feel more supported in every way,” Gordon said.

Thesing-Ritter said UW-Eau Claire is accepting donation for their Fostering Success Program. Monetary donations can be given here. If you are interested in providing material donations, Thesing-Ritter said you should email her at thesinjm@uwec.edu.

Donations for the UW-Stout Fostering Success Program can be given here.

