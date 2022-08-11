1 arrested for suspected drug use around children, police looking for man

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested for suspected drug use around children and police are searching for a man on active probation.

According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on July 29, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. the Augusta Police Department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services, Department of Human Services, with a home visit.

The visit was made due to drug usage around children.

Augusta Police Department says in their media release authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. At the time, authorities say Geske was uncooperative and appeared to be “under the influence of a controlled substance.” Geske allowed DHS and Officers to enter her home temporarily, however, refused to submit a drug test. Inside the home a DHS Social Worker found “numerous” pieces of drug paraphernalia along with suspected Heroin and Methamphetamine inside the bedroom of Geske and 37-year-old Kyle Brown. At that time, Geske became uncooperative with authorities. She told them to leave.

According to the media release from Augusta Police Department, authorities arrested Geske. Brown was requested to be interviewed but he wasn’t able to be found and did not made contact back with authorities. Brown is on active probation for possession of narcotic drugs, burglary, theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.

Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a schedule I/II narcotics, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.