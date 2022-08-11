1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release upon arrival, bystanders and emergency crew provided aid to the people. Two people from the vehicle that was hit were flown by helicopter to Saint Mary’s in Rochester, Minn. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead upon arrival. The occupants of the other vehicles were taken by private vehicles to a local hospital for media treatment.

According to the media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, investigation shows a vehicle driven by 42-year- old Errol Doerr of Fountain City, Wis. with passengers 39-year-old Denise Doerr of Fountain City, Wis. and a nine-year-old along, was in the northbound lane of Highway 25 slowing to make a left turn onto Henry Lane. According to the media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, another vehicle driven by 24-year-old Kaylee Tiffany was going northbound on Highway 35 behind the turning vehicle driven by Errol Doerr when she looked away from the roadway at her cell phone. The vehicle driven by Tiffany hit the vehicle being driven by Errol Doeer and pushed it to enter the southbound lane of traffic on Highway 35, which was then hit by another southbound vehicle.

Errol Doerr was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The crash is under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were the Alma Police Department, Alma Ambulance, Scenic Valley Ambulance, Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Ambulance, Mayo One Air Ambulance, Gunderson Medlink Air Ambulance, Tri Community Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

