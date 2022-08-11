Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responding to multiple-vehicle crash

Buffalo County Sheriff's Department says in their media release the blockage is expected for approximately four hours.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release the blockage is expected for approximately four hours.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash in the Township of Milton.

Motorists should expect lane blockage in Buffalo County due to this crash. A Tweet from 511 Wisconsin says there is northbound and southbound blockage on Wisconsin Highway 35.

A media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says motorists are urged to avoid Highway 35 north of Merrick State Park. Motorists are also urged to avoid south of Highway 88 which is north of Fountain City, Wis.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the blockage is expected for approximately four hours.

