Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages.

More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.

Business experts say where this money is spent is crucial for Wisconsin’s economy.

“You know, they can spend it any way. They they pretty much choose. But if we can get some of these interesting and most important issues out on the table, maybe the thought process would be maybe we should spend a little more to get broadband infrastructure in place and housing in place so that we can bring more folks to the region to fill those workforce challenges that we’re facing,” Paula Gilbeck, UWEC Interim Communications Director, said.

Business experts say Wisconsin’s economy can’t grow without a dedicated worker base and that starts with meeting worker expectations for housing, education and health care.

