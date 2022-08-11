Chippewa County DA not to pursue charges in domestic stabbing death case

By Lindsay Alowairdi and WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County District Attorney says he does not plan to file charges against a woman involved in a domestic stabbing death in Chippewa Falls in May.

In a release, the DA’s Office says based on reports, interviews with Leah Mickelson, and video, the DA has determined there is not enough evidence to go against Mickelson’s claims of self-defense in the case. 29-year-old Stephan Lee of Chippewa Falls died of stab wounds on May 14 at a home on Willow Street.

Mickelson says she and Lee were drinking together when they got into a fight and she locked him out of the home. She says the next day, he came back to the home and was still drunk. She says when she let him in, he called her names and punched her multiple times in the face. She says she grabbed a knife to defend herself and ran outside. Lee followed her.

She did not say how he was stabbed but doorbell video shows Mickelson running from Lee while yelling at him to stop chasing her. Shortly after, Lee is seen collapsing in front of the building.

