Homemade baby food just as toxic as many store-bought options, study says

Report: Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options.
Report: Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Making baby food at home with store-bought produce may not significantly reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your child eats, according to a new report.

The report is from Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an alliance of nonprofits, scientists and donors. Its mission is to reduce exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in young children.

Researchers tested 288 foods from stores and farmers’ markets across the U.S. and poured over data from 7,000 additional food tests.

The study showed 94% of manufactured baby foods, family foods and homemade purees made from purchased raw foods contain detectable amounts of one or more heavy metals.

Experts suggest parents stay away from high metal content foods and serve more low metal content foods.

The report found the most heavily contaminated foods eaten by babies were all rice-based.

Bananas were one of the least contaminated foods tested.

The paper’s co-author recommends mixing up the variety of foods and not serving the same options each day.

Since even the same food could have varying levels of toxic metals, parents can also choose different brands or varieties of foods or shop in different stores from week to week to avoid choosing a high-metal source regularly.

More information can be found at healthbabyfood.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m.,...
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said Highway 35 was closed for approximately four hours.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple-vehicle crash
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
LIVE: AG Garland gives press conference
Service will begin to the Twin Cities on December 1.
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway