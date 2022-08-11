Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies, no one in Wisconsin can match this Madison teen.

Victoria Lenius sold more than 8,000 boxes of the popular cookies this year, making her the top seller in the Badgerland region and across the state.

For reference, someone with that many boxes could eat an entire box every day for 21 years (who wouldn’t want to do that?) and still have hundreds of boxes left over.

Having just graduated from high school, Lenius is now headed to college and has already pocketed a $1,000 scholarship from Badgerland Girl Scouts.

And, while you would think someone who could sell 8,001 boxes of cookies would consider a marketing career, that may not be the case. She has also recently come back from the Girl Scout STEM program, held in Hawaii.

