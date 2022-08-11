School District of Cadott reinstates books

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth grade school library due to a parent’s concern.

Wednesday night, the School Board voted to reinstate them. About four months ago, the Cadott School Board voted to remove the book “Protest Movements: Then and Now.” It decided to make another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” only available to students in fourth grade or above. A third book, “The Baby Tree,” would no longer be in the Library but would be available at the Guidance Counselor’s Office.

At a meeting Wednesday night the Cadott School Board voted to return all three books to the original Library location.

