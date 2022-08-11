WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Fluffy Pants and Curly

LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Mr. Fluffy Pants – you can call him Fluffy, is a friendly boy who wants to be involved in whatever you’re doing.

He loves supervising work in the front office at the Coulee Region Humane Society. Fluffy is 11 years old, but don’t let his age fool you!

He’s been spotted chasing toys when the mood strikes. Staff members at CRHS say Fluffy would do best in a calm home without high-energy dogs and without young children.

He lived with his brother Zeus previously, and you can adopt them both, but it’s not required for them to go to a home together. Mr. Fluffy Pants does need frequent brushing to keep his gorgeous long coat from matting.

Just think how much fun it will be to tell people your cat’s name is Mr. Fluffy Pants! Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Curly loves food. He was voted by the other cats at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County as the most likely to raid the refrigerator when the volunteers are gone.

Curly came to the rescue in November 20-21. Volunteers at CCC say this three-year-old is a loving cat waiting for the right family to love him back, and to make sure he never goes hungry. Click HERE for the adoption form.

