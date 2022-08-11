Wausau teen charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in Wisconsin Rapids

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau teen is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after police say he shot another man in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids hotel Saturday night.

Christopher Stevens, 17, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He made an initial appearance in Wood County court Wednesday.

According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive for a report of a physical altercation. They found a man face down on the ground with a large amount of blood coming from his head. Police determined the victim had been shot in the head.

Stevens told police the victim pushed him and punched him in the face while they were in the hotel parking lot. Stevens said he pushed the victim away and picked up his gun. He said the victim tried to tackle him so Stevens punched him. Stevens said he may have hit the victim with his gun, but said it was not intentional and he was trying to protect himself.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the hotel shows both men involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot, ending with Stevens pointing a gun at the victim’s head. The video then shows both men falling to the ground. Stevens then got up and got in the rear driver’s seat of his vehicle. The vehicle is then seen driving away. The victim stayed on the ground for another minute and then slowly got up and went to his vehicle.

Stevens is scheduled to return to court on August 17 for a preliminary hearing and arraignment.

