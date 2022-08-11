West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.

Tim Michels was a late entry into the race, had the backing of former President Donald Trump, spent a lot of money and defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.

In the race for senate, the incumbent Ron Johnson, a republican trying to keep hold of that seat in an evenly divided U.S. Senate. His race against Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Frank says will be hotly contested, with the word “nasty” already being used to describe the tenor of that match-up.

The 3rd congressional battle, you have Brad Pfaff winning the democratic nomination on Tuesday night, will try to keep that U.S. House seat blue as he takes on GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden.

Frank says the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the abortion issue will be a rallying cry for the Democrats in the fall, while high inflation and high gas prices will be key points for Republican candidates. West-central Wisconsin will prove once again to be a key political background over the next three months leading up to the November general election.

