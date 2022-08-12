Barron County man accused of possession of child porn

58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.
58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Cameron, Wis. man is accused of possessing child porn.

Court records show 58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reports on April 22, 2022, they were assigned a CyberTip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The submitter of the CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was Facebook, regarding the uploading of child pornography by a user.

The information provided by Facebook included the name and date of birth of the user, and led authorities to Wisner. Two phone numbers and IP Addresses were used to access the account.

The criminal complaint says on June 7, 2022 authorities searched Wisner’s apartment in Barron County. In an interview, Wisner provided phone numbers to authorities that matched the phone numbers connected to the Facebook account.

According to the criminal complaint, a laptop was found during the search of Wisner’s apartment. The hard drive was removed from the laptop for examination by the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Authorities found several images of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says when shown a few of the images, Wisner admitted that he had either seen or could have seen the images. Wisner admitted he believes the ages of two of the children in one of the photos are around 10 years old and 12 years old.

Wisner is scheduled to appear in Court Aug. 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m.,...
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m....
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
Service will begin to the Twin Cities on December 1.
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

The Police and Fire Commission is set to confirm the appointment of Schott as the City of La...
City of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission names new Fire Chief
Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
$2 million cash bond set for suspect in 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue double murder
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/12/22)
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park
A Look Inside: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park (8/12/22)