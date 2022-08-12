Barron County man accused of possession of child porn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Cameron, Wis. man is accused of possessing child porn.

Court records show 58-year-old Duane Wisner is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reports on April 22, 2022, they were assigned a CyberTip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The submitter of the CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was Facebook, regarding the uploading of child pornography by a user.

The information provided by Facebook included the name and date of birth of the user, and led authorities to Wisner. Two phone numbers and IP Addresses were used to access the account.

The criminal complaint says on June 7, 2022 authorities searched Wisner’s apartment in Barron County. In an interview, Wisner provided phone numbers to authorities that matched the phone numbers connected to the Facebook account.

According to the criminal complaint, a laptop was found during the search of Wisner’s apartment. The hard drive was removed from the laptop for examination by the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Authorities found several images of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says when shown a few of the images, Wisner admitted that he had either seen or could have seen the images. Wisner admitted he believes the ages of two of the children in one of the photos are around 10 years old and 12 years old.

Wisner is scheduled to appear in Court Aug. 17, 2022.

