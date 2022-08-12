Black River Homecare Hospice seeking comfort shawls and blankets

According to a media release from Black River Homecare Hospice, volunteers have provided...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Black River Homecare Hospice is in need of comfort shawls and blankets for patients.

According to a media release from Black River Homecare Hospice, volunteers have provided hundreds of shawls over the years to help comfort and provide warmth to patients in the homecare and hospice programs. Patients receive a shawl or blanket upon entry.

Black River Homecare Hospice notes patients are “truly grateful” to receive a comfort shawl or blanket.

Volunteers who wish to participate can find shawl patterns and instructions on the Black River Homecare Hospice website. Black River Homecare Hospice says a “slightly bulky yarn” works best to get a soft result.

Black River Homecare Hospice says in their media release shawl or blanket donations can be dropped off at Black River Homecare Hospice located at 311 County Highway A in Black River Falls. Black River Homecare Hospice says when donating, attach a note with the name and address of the person who made the shawl or blanket, along with noting the approximate hours that were put into the project.

