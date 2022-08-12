City of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission names new Fire Chief

The Police and Fire Commission is set to confirm the appointment of Schott as the City of La Crosse's new Fire Chief at the PFC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission is announcing Jeffrey Schott is named their selection for City of La Crosse’s new Fire Chief.

According to a media release from the Office of Police and Fire Commission, Schott has been serving as the Interim Assistant Fire Chief-Fire Rescue Operations with the City of La Crosse since April 21, 2022.

Schott’s roll as Fire Chief is effective on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The Police and Fire Commission stated they were “extremely impressed with the caliber of the four finalists for this position and extend their appreciation to all of the candidates who applied.”

The media release from the Office of Police and Fire Commission notes Schott is a 1997 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a major in Criminal Justice and a 1999 Honor Graduate of the Louis Garland Fire Academy in San Angelo, TX. The media release notes Schott’s several career accomplishments. He and his family live in La Crosse.

The Police and Fire Commission is set to confirm the appointment of Schott as the City of La Crosse’s new Fire Chief at the PFC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.

