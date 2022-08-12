Eau Claire couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Eau Claire couple is celebrating a marriage milestone.

Keith and Carol Sommerfeld are marking their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Their actual anniversary is Aug.12, but a celebration took place Thursday afternoon at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire where the Sommerfelds live. The anniversary celebration included live music, food and drinks.

The Sommerfelds offered up some advice for other couples hoping for a lasting marriage.

“I’ve always joked a little bit and said that the secret is that when we have an issue and I’m right, I shut up. When she’s right, I say, I’m sorry,” Keith Sommerfeld said.

The Sommerfelds have three sons, six grandkids, seven great grandkids, and three great great grandkids.

