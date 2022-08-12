Eau Claire couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Eau Claire couple is celebrating a marriage milestone.

Keith and Carol Sommerfeld are marking their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Their actual anniversary is Aug.12, but a celebration took place Thursday afternoon at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire where the Sommerfelds live. The anniversary celebration included live music, food and drinks.

The Sommerfelds offered up some advice for other couples hoping for a lasting marriage.

“I’ve always joked a little bit and said that the secret is that when we have an issue and I’m right, I shut up. When she’s right, I say, I’m sorry,” Keith Sommerfeld said.

The Sommerfelds have three sons, six grandkids, seven great grandkids, and three great great grandkids.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information and results from the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m.,...
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said Highway 35 was closed for approximately four hours.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple-vehicle crash
Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth...
School District of Cadott reinstates books

Latest News

Celebrating 72 Years of Marriage
Celebrating 72 Years of Marriage
Gov. Evers, Other Dems Campaign in Eau Claire
Gov. Evers, Other Dems Campaign in Eau Claire
Victoria Lenius
Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller
Rain Dance
Rain Dance