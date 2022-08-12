Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend.

In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.

The Log Hauler on display was built in 1911, and was in use until 1928. Today, only a few of the log haulers still exist in the world.

“192 of these were built. I can only prove to you eight that exist and there’s only three that still operate. And this is one of them,” Paul Ehlinger, Engineer, said.

Pioneer Days runs through Sunday with the gates opening at 7:00 a.m. It’s held at Pioneer Park just south of Eau Claire just off Highway 37.

Additional information can be found on the Pioneer Days website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.