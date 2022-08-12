Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend.

In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.

The Log Hauler on display was built in 1911, and was in use until 1928. Today, only a few of the log haulers still exist in the world.

“192 of these were built. I can only prove to you eight that exist and there’s only three that still operate. And this is one of them,” Paul Ehlinger, Engineer, said.

Pioneer Days runs through Sunday with the gates opening at 7:00 a.m. It’s held at Pioneer Park just south of Eau Claire just off Highway 37.

Additional information can be found on the Pioneer Days website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m.,...
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m....
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
Service will begin to the Twin Cities on December 1.
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

Pure Water Days Parade Safety
Pure Water Days Parade Safety
New CDC Covid-19 Guidelines
New CDC Covid-19 Guidelines
Medical Students train at Gundersen
Medical Students train at Gundersen
Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, Lieske Giese, says local guidance will...
Health Department Director discusses CDC COVID-19 guidelines
Pure Water Days Parade Safety
Pure Water Days Parade Safety