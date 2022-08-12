Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire.

Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.

Evers highlights several issues on which he and Michels differ. They include abortion rights, education and voting rights. The governor also mentioned Michels previous comments about the 2020 election in which the Trump-endorsed candidate questions the results.

“People want us to do the right things for them whether it’s taking about fixing the roads, whether it’s talking about education,” Evers said. “All the issues that we focus on are Republican and Democratic issues. For him, this seems to be going in the opposite direction.”

The governor also spoke about his record, mentioning tax cuts and road and bridge repairs.

His most poignant comments, however, came about his GOP opponents

“We are on the right side of these issues, they are on the wrong side of these issues,” Evers said. “We try to do things together, they try to divide us. We’re going to win in November.”

In response to Evers’ comments, Michels campaign advisor Chris Walker said.

“Tony Evers has decided to come out of hiding and he is trying to distract and run from his disastrous record. Every Wisconsinite knows his record all too well - sky high gas prices, out of control crime, ignoring parents and failing schools. Every person in Wisconsin has unfortunately felt the Evers effect, and it’s why he has to go.”

