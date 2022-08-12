Health Department Director discusses new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Centers for Disease Control releases new guidelines to fight COVID-19, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is following suit.

Health Department Director, Lieske Giese, says local guidance will follow the new CDC advice.

On Thursday the agency released new guidelines ending its recommendation of quarantining after an exposure to COVID-19. It also no longer suggests people stay at least six feet away from others to reduce the risk of exposure.

For schools, the CDC removed the guideline suggesting students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 test negative regularly to remain in class.

“The update to guidance is really based on a number of factors. First of all, we are a number of years into the COVID pandemic now and we know more. There are more protections available, both treatment and vaccination that help people,” Giese said.

Giese says you still should isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 or are feeling symptoms.

