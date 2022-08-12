Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam.

According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.

Mayo Clinic Health System issued this statement:

Eau Claire Police say you should also contact your financial institute if you feel you have been compromised.

