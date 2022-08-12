Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO, BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPT., ANDY PARAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.

The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting.

Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.

Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m.,...
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
Geske was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for the recommended charges of possession of a...
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m....
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
Service will begin to the Twin Cities on December 1.
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
Young suspect charged in triple killing
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/12/2022