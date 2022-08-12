Rural medical students receive hands-on training at Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After learning medical skills in the classroom, students from the Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine are taking part in some hands-on training.

The Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine (WARM) aims to address physician shortages in rural areas by training students to fill in health care gaps across the Badger state.

26 new students a year are admitted into the four-year program, which includes in its curriculum a series of training sessions at Gundersen Health System.

During the day Friday, students took part in simulated operations such as joint injections, lumbar punctures, and casting and splinting.

“For most of them today, this is their first chance to do some of these procedures, so it will be kind of the tip of the iceberg for them,” La Crosse WARM Program Director Kimberly Lansing said. “They’ll get a chance to see what the equipment is like, and then as they move on in their training, they eventually will be doing these procedures on real patients.”

For WARM student Mark Saari, putting lessons into practice is a key part of the training process.

“I think one of the things about learning things hands-on is they really stick,” Saari explained. “You can read about something, you can watch a video, but until you do it, until you kind of figure out the mechanics for yourself, nothing really stays with you.”

Along with the simulated procedures, students also received guidance from instructors on the best ways to help rural patients, which student Joe Dickman believes plays a crucial role in any medical practice.

“The human part of medicine is in a lot of ways just as important as the physiology, the anatomy, the science,” Dickman detailed. “Being able to interact with rural patients, understand their specific needs, or needs that would be specific to that patient population, that’s so important, and the WARM program really gives you exposure to that type of thing.”

Lansing is hoping Dickman, Saari, and all of the students will be able to use their skills to help rural parts of Wisconsin for years to come.

“We have a situation right now where almost half of the physician workforce is going to be retiring within the next decade,” Lansing expressed. “We’re trying to recruit people into the medical field that are more likely to go to some of our smaller towns and more rural areas in Wisconsin, where we are especially feeling the pinch.”

Since 2009, more than 90% of WARM graduates have returned to Wisconsin after completing their residencies.

