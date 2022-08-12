Sports Medicine Clinic to offer immediate treatment to injured athletes Saturday mornings

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Saturday morning Clinic is set to soon provide injured athletes with immediate treatment.

According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System located at 1400 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.

The Clinic is scheduled to be open Saturdays, Aug. 20-Oct. 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on the fourth floor of the Orthopedic Center. The Clinic is intended to help athletes injured during practices or events earlier in the week.

“Getting hurt and being out of commission is frustrating to athletes,” Amy Rantala, M.D., Sports Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said. “Through the Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic, athletes can quickly access an entire team of medical specialists who are trained in getting them back into the game.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says in their media release fees apply at each location, and insurance is billed. Parental consent is required before any treatment. Mayo Clinic Health System also notes Saturday clinics are not for concussion screenings or evaluations.

For more information about sports medicine services at Mayo Clinic Health System, visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6161.

